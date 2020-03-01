BoilermakersCountry
Plummer, O'Connell to Compete for the Starting Quarterback Job this Spring

JD Arland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue fans are used to a two-quarterback system. David Blough and Elijah Sindelar shared the work in 2017 and 2018 and the Boilers went to two straight bowl games. Now get ready for act two.

Jack Plummer and Aidan O’Connell are splitting reps this spring, and both seem dialed in. O’Connell, a sophomore walk-on, finished the season for Purdue after Plummer was knocked out of action with a broken leg.

Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm said that the starting job is still up for grabs.

“We’re going to let that one play out,” said Brohm earlier this week. “Hopefully they’ll use the competition to get two guys who are able to play.”

The two have similar statistics. Both average about 60% on completions, and have a passer rating just over 125.

“Me and Aidan are really good friends,” Plummer said. “When you compete with people, it makes the both of you better.”

Plummer is working out this spring despite concerns that his leg injury would limit his practice schedule. Sound familiar? It is. He says his recovery is ahead of schedule, just like David Blough’s was two seasons ago.

The coaching staff is handling it the same way as they handled Blough’s injury: limiting contact in the spring and working up to full scrimmages.

As for O’Connell, he’ll need to work on escaping the pocket. O'Connell finished the 2019 campaign with minus-9 yards of rushing on 15 attempts. He says he’s taking steps to make sure that doesn’t happen again

“I’m still pretty slow, not where I want to be,” said O’Connell. “[admitting that] motivates me, it makes me want to get better.”

It’s a bit early in the season to make a call on the starting QB job. After a tumultuous 2019 season, it’s good to know that Brohm has options. 

