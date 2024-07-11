Purdue Adds to 2025 Class, Receives Verbal Pledge from Ohio Offensive Lineman
Purdue has added a third offensive lineman to its 2025 recruiting class. Wednesday night, Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers received a verbal commitment from three-star offensive tackle Kuol Kuol.
A 6-foot-6, 260-pound offensive tackle out of Dayton, Ohio, Kuol received 17 offers on the recruiting front. He committed to Purdue over offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Michigan State and others.
Kuol made his announcement with a post on social media Wednesday night. He becomes the 13th player in the 2025 class to commit to the Boilermakers.
According to 247Sports, Kuol ranks as the No. 44 overall prospect out of Ohio and is listed as the No. 80 offensive tackle in the cycle. His commitment to Purdue comes less than a month after taking an official visit to West Lafayette.
With Kuol's pledge on Wednesday, nearly half of the Boilers' 2025 class hails from Ohio. Six of Purdue's 13 current commitments come from the state. Four are players from Indiana.
Walters and his staff now have three offensive tackles committed in the 2025 class. Kuol joins three-star offensive linemen Cameron Gorin (Fishers, Ind.) and Ta'Khyian Whitset (Antioch, Tenn.) as Boilermaker pledges.
Purdue's 2025 recruiting class currently ranks 14th in the Big Ten.
