Purdue All-American Safety, Junior Tight End Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Two more key Purdue football players have entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal. Sophomore All-American safety Dillon Thieneman and junior tight end Drew Biber have both decided to explore their options outside of West Lafayette, per On3's Pete Nakos.
Thieneman enjoyed an outstanding freshman campaign in 2023, racking up 106 tackles, six interceptions, two passes defended and two forced fumbles. At the end of the season, he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was a third-team All-American selection.
In 2024, Thieneman tallied 104 stops and seven passes defended but did not record an interception.
Biber also decided to enter his name into the transfer portal, per Nakos. He spent four seasons with the Boilermakers and is a redshirt junior. Biber had the most productive year of his career in 2024, catching 13 passes for 113 yards.
Biber caught one pass during the 2023 season, a 16-yard touchdown against rival Indiana in the final game of the season. It's his only touchdown reception.
A number of Purdue players have entered the NCAA transfer portal following a 1-11 season, which resulted in the termination of coach Ryan Walters.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE SIGNS SIX RECRUITS: Purdue signed just six recruits during the first day of the Early Signing Period. It's not too surprising, as the Boilermakers currently don't have a coach. CLICK HERE
PURDUE AD SPEAKS WITH MEDIA: Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski didn't pinpoint a day when he knew it was time to move on from Ryan Walters, but rather a "tidal wave of negative events." CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOOTBALL COACHING SEARCH: Purdue is moving on from Ryan Walters after two years. A few names come to mind as the Boilermakers begin their coaching search, including Tyson Helton, Jon Sumrall, Jason Candle and others. CLICK HERE
PURDUE TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Keeping track of Purdue football's incoming and outgoing transfers during the 2024-25 college football offseason. CLICK HERE