Purdue AD Mike Bobinski Presents Game Ball to Coach Barry Odom After First Win
Barry Odom received a keepsake for his first victory as the head coach at Purdue. Following a 31-0 win over Ball State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, athletic director Mike Bobinski presented Odom with the game ball in front of the team to celebrate a 1-0 start to the 2025 campaign.
The Boilermakers got off to a hot start, scoring on a 49-yard pass from Ryan Browne to Arhmad Branch just 40 seconds into the game to take an early 7-0 advantage. Then, Browne scored on a 5-yard run five minutes leader to give Purdue a 14-0 edge.
Although the scoring slowed down a bit in the second half, it was a solid victory for the Boilermakers and a great debut for Odom. Below is the video of Bobinski presenting Odom with the game ball following the win.
Odom became the first Purdue head coach to win in his debut since Danny Hope in 2009. The Boilermakers are looking to start 2-0 next week, hosting Southern Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium.
