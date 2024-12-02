Purdue Football 2024-25 NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker
With college football's 2024 regular season over, the NCAA transfer portal is about to get crowded. Purdue will undoubtedly be impacted during the offseason, with several players coming and going.
The Boilermakers finished the season with a 1-11 record, going winless in Big Ten. There's also a coaching change, as athletic director Mike Bobinski made the decision to fire Ryan Walters after two seasons.
As a result of the lack of success and coaching change, we're likely to see a lot of changes coming over the next few months.
We'll continue to monitor the transfer portal situation for Purdue throughout the offseason, keeping track of the incoming and outgoing players.
Updated on Dec. 2 at 11:48 a.m. ET
Outgoing
Tayvion Galloway, tight end (Freshman)
- Galloway was one of the top-ranked members of Purdue's 2024 recruiting class. The Pickerington, Ohio native was ranked as the No. 30 tight end of the cycle and cracked the top-450 players for the class, per 247Sports. He did not see any game action during his lone season in West Lafayette and will have all four years of eligibility at his next destination.
Yanni Karlaftis, linebacker (redshirt junior)
- Karlaftis was one of Purdue's top linebackers over the last two seasons. He started in all 24 games and piled up 112 tackles and three sacks during the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. He began his career in West Lafayette in 2021 and was a member of the 2022 squad that won the Big Ten West. Karlaftis has totaled 117 tackles across four seasons at Purdue. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Incoming
None at this time
