10 Players Out for Purdue's Season Opener vs. Indiana State

Purdue will be without 10 players for its season-opening football game against Indiana State on Saturday.

Dustin Schutte

A detail view of a Purdue Boilermakers helmet
A detail view of a Purdue Boilermakers helmet
Purdue will be without 10 players for Saturday's season opener against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium (noon ET, Big Ten Network). The Boilermakers released their availability report prior to kickoff.

Here's the injury report for Saturday's contest between the Boilermakers and Sycamores:

  • Nyland Green, defensive back
  • Kam Brown, wide receiver
  • Smiley Bradford, defensive back
  • CJ Smith, wide receiver
  • Owen Davis, linebacker
  • Rod Green, offensive line (season)
  • Corey Stewart, offensive line
  • Jaekwon Bouldin, offensive line (season)
  • Joe Anderson, defensive line
  • Drake Carlson, defensive line

Purdue finished last season with a 4-8 record and is entering the second season under coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers play Indiana State in Week 1 before having a bye week next Saturday.

