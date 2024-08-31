10 Players Out for Purdue's Season Opener vs. Indiana State
Purdue will be without 10 players for Saturday's season opener against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium (noon ET, Big Ten Network). The Boilermakers released their availability report prior to kickoff.
Here's the injury report for Saturday's contest between the Boilermakers and Sycamores:
- Nyland Green, defensive back
- Kam Brown, wide receiver
- Smiley Bradford, defensive back
- CJ Smith, wide receiver
- Owen Davis, linebacker
- Rod Green, offensive line (season)
- Corey Stewart, offensive line
- Jaekwon Bouldin, offensive line (season)
- Joe Anderson, defensive line
- Drake Carlson, defensive line
Purdue finished last season with a 4-8 record and is entering the second season under coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers play Indiana State in Week 1 before having a bye week next Saturday.
