Purdue Football Has Best Single-Season Attendance Average Since Joe Tiller Era
Purdue announced that it had it's highest-attended football season since the Joe Tiller era. For the 2024 season, Ross-Ade Stadium averaged nearly 60,000 fans for the Boilermakers' six home games.
This week, Purdue's football program revealed that an averaged of 59,887 fans were at Ross-Ade Stadium this season. That's the highest attendance figure for the program since the 2008 campaign.
Purdue played six games at home this season, hosting Indiana State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oregon, Northwestern and Penn State. The Boilermakers held their final home game of 2024 last weekend.
It's been a tough season for the Boilers, sitting with a 1-9 record through 10 games. Purdue has two games remaining, traveling to Michigan State and Indiana to close out the year.
