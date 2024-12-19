Purdue Hires New Quarterbacks Coach
Barry Odom continues to add quality assistants to his coaching staff. On Thursday, Purdue announced that it has hired Darin Hinshaw to be the next quarterbacks coach for the Boilermakers.
Hinshaw brings 26 years of coaching experience to West Lafayette, having most recently served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UCF from 2023-24.
A former UCF quarterback, Hinshaw got his start at the Division I coaching level at UCF as a graduate assistant in 1999. He's had multiple stops at his alma mater, returning to UCF in 2000 as the quarterbacks coach and in 2021 as a senior analyst before serving as the offensive coordinator for the Knights during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Hinshaw has also had stops at Middle Tennessee (2001-05), Georgia Southern (2006), Memphis (2007-09), Tennessee (2010-12), Cincinnati (2013-15), Kentucky (2016-20) and UAB (2022).
Hinshaw will work under new Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson, who was hired away from USC earlier in the week.
