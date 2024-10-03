Purdue Football Loses Commitment from 4-Star QB
Purdue has lost another recruit. On Wednesday, four-star quarterback and 2026 prospect Oscar Rios announed that he was re-opening his recruitment. The announcement came after coach Ryan Walters dismissed offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
"First and foremost I want to thank God for putting me in this position in my life. I want to thank everyone that has helped and been by my side since day one," Rios wrote on social media. "I want to thank the Purdue Family and the amazing coaches ... I also want to thank my guy Graham Harrell for believing in me.
"I will be decommitting from Purdue University. My recruitment is officially open."
Rios is the second player to decommit since Walters fired Harrell. Wide receiver and 2025 prospect Lebron Hill, a native of Hammond, Ind., also re-opened his recruitment following the announcement.
Per 247Sports, Rios is a top-300 overall prospect. The California native had committed to Purdue back in June, but now he will re-evaluate all of his options.
Rios was one of just two players in the 2026 class committed to the Boilermakers. Tennessee cornerback and three-star talent Zyntreacs Otey is the only player committed to Purdue in the class.
Purdue is 1-3 to start the 2024 season.
