Purdue Football Releases Depth Chart for Oregon State Matchup

Purdue has released its depth chart for this weekend's trip to Oregon State. There are only a few slight changes heading into Saturday's game.

Purdue is heading to the West Coast for its first road game of the 2024 season, playing Oregon State in Week 4. On Monday, the Boilermakers released their depth chart for the showdown against the Beavers.

Coach Ryan Walters and his team are hoping to bounce back after an embarrassing 66-7 loss to Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium last week, the worst loss in program history. The Boilers are 1-1 on the season and can get back to the right side of the .500 mark with a win.

Here's a look at Purdue's depth chart for Saturday night's game against Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

Offense

Position

Starters

2nd Team

3rd Team

Quarterback

Hudson Card (Sr.)

Ryan Browne (Fr.)

Marcos Davila (Fr.)

Running Back

Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)

Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)

Jaheim Merriweather (Fr.)

Wide receiver

Shamar Rigby (Fr.)

Leland Smith (So.)

Wide receiver

Jaron Tibbs (So.)

De'Nylon Morrissette (So.)

Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)

Wide receiver

Jahmal Edrine (Jr.)

Kam Brown (Sr.)

Jayden Dixon-Veal (Sr.)

Tight end

Max Klare (So.)

Drew Biber (Jr.)

Left tackle

Corey Stewart (Sr.)

Joshua Sales Jr. (Jr.)

Left guard

Mahamane Moussa (Jr.)

Joey Tanona (So.)

Center

Gus Hartwig (Sr.)

Jalen Grant (Sr.)

Right Guard

DJ Wingfield (Sr.)

Jadon Ball (Fr.) OR Luke Griffin (Sr.)

Right Tackle

Marcus Mbow (Jr.)

Bakyne Coly (Jr.)

Defense

Position

Starters

2nd Team

3rd Team

Defensive line

Jeffrey M'Ba (Sr.)

Demeco Kennedy (Fr.)

Defensive line

Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)

Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)

Jamarrion Harkless (Fr.)

Defensive line

Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)

Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)

Jamarius Dinkins (Fr.)

Rush end

Will Heldt (So.)

Jireh Ojata (Sr.)

Linebacker

Kydran Jenkins (Sr.)

Winston Berglund (Fr.)

Linebacker

Yanni Karlaftis (Jr.)

Hudson Miller (So.)

Rush end

Shitta Sillah (Sr.)

CJ Madden (So.)

Trey Smith (Fr.)

Defensive back

Markevious Brown (Sr.)

Earl Kulp (Fr.)

Defensive back

Dillon Thieneman (So.)

Anthony Brown (So.)

Defensive back

Antonio Stevens (Sr.)

Joseph Jefferson (So.)

Defensive back

Kyndrich Breedlove (Jr.)

Koy Beasley (Fr.)

Defensive back

Tarrion Grant (Fr.)

Botros Alisandro (Jr.)

Special teams

Position

Starters

2nd Team

Kicker

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Kickoff

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Holder

Bennett Boehnlein (So.)

Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)

Punter

Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)

Bennet Boehnlein (So.)

Long snapper

Nick Levy (Jr.)

Claude Strnad (Fr.)

Kickoff return

Reggie Love III (Sr.)

Devin Mockobee (Jr.)

Kickoff return

Elijah Jackson (Fr.)

Leland Smith (So.)

Punt return

Dillon Thieneman (So.)

Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)

Quick notes

As of right now, it appears that Purdue will be without wide receiver CJ Smith and defensive back Nyland Green for a third straight game. Neither player was listed on the depth chart for this weekend's game. Both suffered injuries in fall camp.

Originally, Walters was hopeful that both players would be available for last weekend's game against Notre Dame, but the healing process has taken a little longer than anticipated. There are no plans to rush either player back onto the field, as Walters doesn't want to risk further injury.

Tight end George Burhenn was also left off this week's depth chart. He also missed last week's game against the Fighting Irish.

Defensive backs Anthony Brown and Earl Kulp made their first appearance on the depth chart this week, replacing Derrick Rogers Jr. and Salim Turner Muhammad, respectively.

