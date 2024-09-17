Purdue Football Releases Depth Chart for Oregon State Matchup
Purdue is heading to the West Coast for its first road game of the 2024 season, playing Oregon State in Week 4. On Monday, the Boilermakers released their depth chart for the showdown against the Beavers.
Coach Ryan Walters and his team are hoping to bounce back after an embarrassing 66-7 loss to Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium last week, the worst loss in program history. The Boilers are 1-1 on the season and can get back to the right side of the .500 mark with a win.
Here's a look at Purdue's depth chart for Saturday night's game against Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
Offense
Position
Starters
2nd Team
3rd Team
Quarterback
Hudson Card (Sr.)
Ryan Browne (Fr.)
Marcos Davila (Fr.)
Running Back
Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)
Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)
Jaheim Merriweather (Fr.)
Wide receiver
Shamar Rigby (Fr.)
Leland Smith (So.)
Wide receiver
Jaron Tibbs (So.)
De'Nylon Morrissette (So.)
Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)
Wide receiver
Jahmal Edrine (Jr.)
Kam Brown (Sr.)
Jayden Dixon-Veal (Sr.)
Tight end
Max Klare (So.)
Drew Biber (Jr.)
Left tackle
Corey Stewart (Sr.)
Joshua Sales Jr. (Jr.)
Left guard
Mahamane Moussa (Jr.)
Joey Tanona (So.)
Center
Gus Hartwig (Sr.)
Jalen Grant (Sr.)
Right Guard
DJ Wingfield (Sr.)
Jadon Ball (Fr.) OR Luke Griffin (Sr.)
Right Tackle
Marcus Mbow (Jr.)
Bakyne Coly (Jr.)
Defense
Position
Starters
2nd Team
3rd Team
Defensive line
Jeffrey M'Ba (Sr.)
Demeco Kennedy (Fr.)
Defensive line
Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)
Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)
Jamarrion Harkless (Fr.)
Defensive line
Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)
Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)
Jamarius Dinkins (Fr.)
Rush end
Will Heldt (So.)
Jireh Ojata (Sr.)
Linebacker
Kydran Jenkins (Sr.)
Winston Berglund (Fr.)
Linebacker
Yanni Karlaftis (Jr.)
Hudson Miller (So.)
Rush end
Shitta Sillah (Sr.)
CJ Madden (So.)
Trey Smith (Fr.)
Defensive back
Markevious Brown (Sr.)
Earl Kulp (Fr.)
Defensive back
Dillon Thieneman (So.)
Anthony Brown (So.)
Defensive back
Antonio Stevens (Sr.)
Joseph Jefferson (So.)
Defensive back
Kyndrich Breedlove (Jr.)
Koy Beasley (Fr.)
Defensive back
Tarrion Grant (Fr.)
Botros Alisandro (Jr.)
Special teams
Position
Starters
2nd Team
Kicker
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Kickoff
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Holder
Bennett Boehnlein (So.)
Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)
Punter
Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)
Bennet Boehnlein (So.)
Long snapper
Nick Levy (Jr.)
Claude Strnad (Fr.)
Kickoff return
Reggie Love III (Sr.)
Devin Mockobee (Jr.)
Kickoff return
Elijah Jackson (Fr.)
Leland Smith (So.)
Punt return
Dillon Thieneman (So.)
Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)
Quick notes
As of right now, it appears that Purdue will be without wide receiver CJ Smith and defensive back Nyland Green for a third straight game. Neither player was listed on the depth chart for this weekend's game. Both suffered injuries in fall camp.
Originally, Walters was hopeful that both players would be available for last weekend's game against Notre Dame, but the healing process has taken a little longer than anticipated. There are no plans to rush either player back onto the field, as Walters doesn't want to risk further injury.
Tight end George Burhenn was also left off this week's depth chart. He also missed last week's game against the Fighting Irish.
Defensive backs Anthony Brown and Earl Kulp made their first appearance on the depth chart this week, replacing Derrick Rogers Jr. and Salim Turner Muhammad, respectively.
