Purdue Releases Week 4 Availability Report vs. Oregon State
Purdue heads to Corvallis on Saturday night for the final nonconference game of the season, playing Oregon State. The Boilermakers are hoping to bounce back after an ugly loss to Notre Dame last weekend.
Prior to kickoff, Purdue released its availability report for the Week 4 matchup against the Beavers. The Boilermakers will be without 14 players for Saturday night's showdown.
The biggest addition to this week's list was wide receiver Jahmal Edrine. He has five catches for 77 yards this season.
Below is the complete list of inactive players for Purdue:
Players out
- Nyland Green, defensive back
- Winston Berglund, safety
- Smiley Bradford, defensive back
- Salim Turner-Muhammad, defensive back
- George Burhenn, tight end
- CJ Smith, wide receiver
- Jahmal Edrine, wide receiver
- Owen Davis, linebacker
- Rod Green, offensive line (season)
- Derrick Rogers Jr., defensive back
- Joe Strickland, defensive lineman
- Joey Tanona, offensive lineman
- Jaekwon Bouldin, offensive line (season)
- Drake Carlson, defensive line
Questionable
- Joe Anderson, defensive lineman
Related stories on Purdue football
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE VS. OREGON STATE: Purdue travels to Corvallis to play Oregon State in its final nonconference game of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch. CLICK HERE
COLUMN: PLEASE SHOW US SOMETHING, PURDUE: Purdue had no life and no energy in a blowout loss to Notre Dame last weekend. On Saturday, The Boilers have to show us something more against Oregon State. CLICK HERE
PURDUE 'OWNING' BLOWOUT LOSS TO NOTRE DAME: Purdue's 66-7 loss Notre Dame on Saturday was the worst in program history. Coach Ryan Walters says he an the team have to take ownership of the disappointment. CLICK HERE