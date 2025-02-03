Purdue Football Sets Date For 2025 Spring Game
Get the calendars out, Purdue fans, the Boilermakers have announced the date for the 2025 spring game. Offensive analyst David Spurlock shared the news with a social media post on Monday.
Purdue will host its annual spring game on Saturday, April 12 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Information regarding a kickoff time and a potential broadcast was not revealed in the post. Those details will likely come at a later date.
The Boilermakers will enter the first season under new coach Barry Odom in 2025. There's a hunger to restore the program's tradition after two subpar years in West Lafayette. Purdue finished with a 5-19 record in the past two seasons.
In 2022, Purdue played in the Big Ten Championship Game.
During the Purdue men's basketball game against Indiana on Friday, Odom took the microphone and promised to restore the program's "winning ways."
"We're going to get Purdue football back to the winning ways," Odom said in front of a sold-out crowd at Mackey Arena. "We're gonna win, we're gonna win now and we're gonna win big."
