Purdue OL Marcus Mbow Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow has already made the decision regarding his future. The redshirt junior has announced that he will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and forgo his final year of college eligibility.
Mbow, who began his career at Purdue in 2021, made his announcement with a social media post.
"The last four years at Purdue have helped shape me to where I am today, and I wouldn't trade my experience for anything. Thank you to all the coaches, trainers, teammates, fans, and brothers that have helped me grow. I am forever thankful," he wrote.
"After careful consideration and prayers, I will be forgoing my last year of eligibility and declaring for the NFL Draft. I am extremely excited and appreciative for the next step in my life. Ever grateful, ever true."
Mbow began his career at Purdue in 2021, playing in four games but utilizing a redshirt season. Then, he was a 14-game starter for the Boilermakers during the 2022 campaign. That year, Purdue reached the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time in program history.
Halfway through the 2023 campaign, Mbow suffered an injury that prevented him from playing in the final six games. Healthy this fall, the veteran offensive lineman started in all 12 games for the Boilers.
Mbow ends his time at Purdue with 32 career starts. He had one season of eligibility remaining to use in West Lafayette.
