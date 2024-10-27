Purdue Opens as Slim Favorite vs. Northwestern in Week 10
For the first time since its season opener against Indiana State, Purdue has opened as a favorite. The Boilermakers are 1.5-point favorites for this weekend's game against Northwestern, per FanDuel. The over-under for the game has been set at 44.5 points.
Purdue, which is 1-6 and has yet to win a Big Ten game (0-4), is coming off a bye week. Northwestern, dropped to 3-5 (1-4 in Big Ten) after a 40-14 loss to Iowa on Saturday.
Things haven't really gone right for either team this season. Saturday's game at Ross-Ade Stadium will be an important one for both teams to try and pick up some confidence for the remainder of the year.
Purdue has not won a game since its season opener against Indiana State on Aug. 31, a 49-0 victory. The Boilermakers last played on Friday, Oct. 18, suffering a 35-0 loss to Oregon.
Purdue leads the all-time series over Northwestern 53-34-1. The Wildcats defeated the Boilermakers 23-15 in the first years for both coaches Ryan Walters (Purdue) and David Braun (Northwestern).
Kickoff for Saturday's game from West Lafayette is scheduled for noon ET and it will air on Big Ten Network.
