Purdue Star Linebacker Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Purdue linebacker Yanni Karlaftis has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. His decision came just two days after the Boilermakers finished the 2024 season with a 1-11 record and fired coach Ryan Walters.
Karlaftis made his announcement with a post on social media. He became the second Purdue player to enter the transfer portal, along with freshman tight end Tayvion Galloway.
"After much reflection and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal and explore new opportunities to continue my academic and athletic career," he wrote.
"My time at Purdue has been incredibly special, and I am grateful for every moment. I want to thank Coach Walters, Coach Rowe and the entire coaching staff for their guidance and support throughout my time as a Boilermaker. To my teammates — thank you for the brotherhood we've built and the memories we've created both on and off the field. You will always be my family.
"To the incredibly Purdue fans and the entire Boilermaker community — thank you for welcoming me and supporting me throughout my journey.
"I am proud to have been part of this program and will always cherish my time in West Lafayette as I look ahead to the next chapter of my career. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead while remaining forever grateful for my Purdue experience."
Karlaftis was a redshirt junior at Purdue in 2024. He was a starter for the Boilermakers at linebacker over the last two seasons and was considered one of the top defensive players in the program.
Over the course of his four-year career in West Lafayette, Karlaftis appeared in 37 games and accounted for 117 tackles, 3.5 sacks and recovered a fumble. In 2024, the linebacker tallied 57 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He also had one pass defended.
Karlaftis is the younger brother of former Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis, who is now playing for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.
