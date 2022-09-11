Purdue Clinging to Single Vote in Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football picked up its first win of the season Saturday in a 56-0 rout of Indiana State. The team earned one vote in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the second straight week on Sunday.

Four Big Ten programs were ranked after the conclusion of Week 2. Ohio State remained at No. 3 after a dominant nonconference victory, followed by rival Michigan at No. 4. Michigan State moved up three spots to No. 14 and Penn State made its first appearance in the AP Top 25 this season, coming in at No. 22.

Minnesota received 37 votes, and Wisconsin still earned seven votes after a 17-14 loss to Washington State. Purdue is set to go on the road for the first time in 2022, taking on Syracuse next Saturday, Sept. 17.

Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following Week 2, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Georgia (2-0) Alabama (2-0) Ohio State (2-0) Michigan (2-0) Clemson (2-0) Oklahoma (2-0) USC (2-0) Oklahoma State (2-0) Kentucky (2-0) Arkansas (2-0) Michigan State (2-0) BYU (2-0) Miami (2-0) Utah (2-0) Tennessee (2-0) North Carolina State (2-0) Baylor (1-1) Florida (1-1) Wake Forest (2-0) Ole Miss (2-0) Texas (1-1) Penn State (2-0) Pittsburgh (1-1) Texas A&M (1-1) Oregon (1-1)

Others receiving votes:

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1