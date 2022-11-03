Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Gives Final Thoughts Before Matchup With Iowa on Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As Purdue football gears up for a home matchup with Iowa on Saturday, the team has had to prepare for the elements that are expected to impact the game inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

According to Weather.com, the projected forecast for noon ET on Saturday is 63 degrees with showers and wind. The gusts may blow at up to 24 miles per hour from the south.

"Well, it's not ideal of course but it's part of the business, especially in November," coach Jeff Brohm said on Thursday. "For the last three days, we've had numerous periods of wet-ball drills with our skill players and position guys. You've gotta learn how to handle it, you've gotta learn how to throw it, catch it and use your body."

The Boilermakers boast the second-most passing yards in the Big Ten, averaging 314.3 per game this season, so a sloppy contest certainly would favor the Hawkeyes, who pride themselves on a strong rushing attack and a stout defense.

"On defense, it's about trying to get it out, keeping your feet and all those things," Brohm said. "You'll have to be aware of it, and you'll have to make sure you're doing whatever you can not to turn it over because that'll be critical."

Purdue will turn to redshirt freshman walk-on running back Devin Mockobee as the starter in the backfield, as Brohm confirmed that senior King Doerue will be out for Saturday's game. However, the team could have junior Dylan Downing to provide depth.

In the secondary, starting cornerbacks Cory Trice and Jamari Brown have worked to return from injuries that occurred during the team's 35-24 loss to Wisconsin. In the event that either of them are unable to suit up, Cam Allen, Sanoussi Kane and Bryce Hampton have all received reps during practice at the position.

Brohm said he is optimistic that both Trice and Brown will be ready to play on game day.

"We've had around a handful of guys out a little longer than I think," Brohm said. "But I think most of those handful were able to do at least something [Friday] and progress [Saturday] and not any setbacks that they can play in the game.

"We've prepared for all options, and a lot of different guys have worked different spots. We have different avenues to go with every scenario. Sometimes it's not the best scenario we can have, but we have worked quite a few and I think that we're prepared for quite a few to play or not play."

