Purdue's David Bell Not Warming Up, King Doerue in Street Clothes Ahead of Game With Illinois

Purdue wide receiver David Bell and running back King Doerue did not warm up with the team ahead of Saturday's matchup with Illinois on Saturday. Bell entered the week going through concussion protocol.

It would appear that Bell will not be available for the Boilermakers to open up Big Ten play. The junior led the team with 21 receptions, 319 receiving yards and three touchdowns in three games this season.

Bell's backup, sophomore receiver Mershawn Rice, will not play this week after suffering a foot injury against Notre Dame. Purdue redshirt fifth-year senior Jackson Anthrop, junior Milton Wright and the rest of the receiving corps will be tasked with making up for the loss.

Another notable player wearing street clothes ahead of Saturday's matchup was junior running back King Doerue. He currently leads the team with 27 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown. There has been no official word as to his potential injury.

The Boilermakers were already missing fifth-year senior Zander Horvath in the backfield, but with Doerue presumably out for the team's game against the Fighting Illini, redshirt freshman Dylan Downing will be the starting running back.

Downing will be backed by true freshman Ja'Quez Cross, but Purdue may need to look toward other players to take snaps in the backfield, including wide receivers.

Both programs will take the field at 3:30 p.m. ET. As of Saturday morning, Purdue is predicted to be an 11-point favorite, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 55.5 points.

