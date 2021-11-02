Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Named a Semifinalist for the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis is one of 18 semifinalists for the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Each year, 90 student athletes are listed on a watchlist and narrowed down to 18 semifinalists in November. Three finalists will be named on Nov. 22 and the winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show. Last season, Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins was honored with the award.

Karlaftis has posted 22 total tackles on the year to go along with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He'll look to lead the Boilermakers' defense Saturday against No. 5 Michigan State at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Here's the full list of semifinalists:

2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB, Oregon

Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

