    November 2, 2021
    Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Named a Semifinalist for the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award
    George Karlaftis was recognized for his stellar play this season by being named as one 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award. He has 22 total tackles on the year with 2.5 sacks for the Boilermakers.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis is one of 18 semifinalists for the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. 

    Each year, 90 student athletes are listed on a watchlist and narrowed down to 18 semifinalists in November. Three finalists will be named on Nov. 22 and the winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show. Last season, Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins was honored with the award. 

    Karlaftis has posted 22 total tackles on the year to go along with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He'll look to lead the Boilermakers' defense Saturday against No. 5 Michigan State at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

    Here's the full list of semifinalists: 

    2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists

    • Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati 
    • Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan 
    • Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State 
    • Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
    • DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
    • Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah 
    • George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
    • Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State 
    • Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State 
    • Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
    • Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB, Oregon 
    • Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina
    • Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
    • Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin 
    • Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia 
    • nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
    • Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn 
    • Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama 
    • JALEN GRAHAM NAMED BIG TEN DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Purdue linebacker/safety Jalen Graham recorded six tackles, two interceptions and a pass deflection in the team's 28-23 win over Nebraska on Saturday. He earns the first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor of his college career. CLICK HERE 
    • JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS MATCHUP WITH MICHIGAN STATE: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup with No. 5 Michigan State at Ross-Ade Stadium. Here's everything he had to say, including video from the press conference. CLICK HERE
    • PURDUE, NEBRASKA GAME STORY: Purdue football ran for 116 yards against Nebraska, helping the offense to a mistake-free afternoon against Nebraska. The Boilermakers came away with four interceptions to stifle Adrian Martinez and the Cornhuskers. CLICK HERE
    • PURDUE FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE: Purdue's 2021 college football schedule includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference matchups. The team entered conference play after starting the season 2-1. CLICK HERE 

