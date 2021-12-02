Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation has named the eight semifinalists for the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is named after Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott and recognizes student-athletes for their on and off the field contributions.

Purdue junior defensive end was one of eight players named a semifinalist. The winner of the 18th Annual Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced at the award show in Newport Beach, California, on Dec. 12, 2021. Four finalists will be invited to attend.

During the regular season, Karlaftis recorded 36 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

“Karlaftis’ film is pass-rusher nirvana," Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports said. "The dude legitimately looks like an NFL defensive end today, yet he plays with the hustle, tenacity and attention to detail of an undersized rusher from a lesser conference.”

2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalists

Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Damone Clark, LSU

Yusuf, Corker, Kentucky

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

George Karlaftis, Purdue

Devin Lloyd, Utah

Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy

2004 – David Pollack, Georgia

2005 – DeMeco Ryans, Alabama

2006 – Dante Hughes, Cal

2007 – Glenn Dorsey, LSU

2008 – James Laurinaitis, Ohio State

2009 – Jerry Hughes, TCU

2010 – J.J. Watt, Wisconsin

2011 – Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2012 – Manti Te’o, Notre Dame

2013 – Anthony Barr, UCLA

2014 – Eric Kendricks, UCLA

2015 – Carl Nassib, Penn State

2016 – Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

2017 – Josey Jewell, Iowa

2018 – Josh Allen, Kentucky

2019 – Derek Brown, Auburn

2020 – Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!