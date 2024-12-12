Purdue Flips 3-Star Tight End Previously Committed to UNLV
Another former UNLV recruit has decided to follow coach Barry Odom to West Lafayette. On Thursday, three-star tight end Jon Grimmett flipped his commitment to Purdue, becoming the third player to do so this week.
Grimmett is listed as a 6-foot-4, 210-pound tight end in the 2025 recruiting class. He's ranked as the No. 75 player at his position, per 247Sports.
Earlier this week, Purdue also landed commitments from three-star linebacker Parker Meese and three-star quarterback Garyt Odom, the son of Barry. Both had previously been committed to UNLV, as well.
Purdue needs to beef up its 2025 recruiting class, if at all possible. Because of the 1-11 season in 2024 and the coaching change, the Boilermakers were only able to sign a six-man class. The additions of Meese, Grimmett and Odom gives Purdue nine members in the 2025 cycle.
