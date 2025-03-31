Purdue Football Adds Tennessee State Linebacker via Transfer Portal
Purdue's football team has a new linebacker via the transfer portal. On Monday, former Tennessee State linebacker Sanders Ellis announced his commitment to Purdue and will join the team ahead of the 2025 season.
Ellis had a tremendous freshman season at Tennessee State in 2024, racking up 86 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Tigers. He played in 14 games as a true freshman on Eddie George's squad.
"We locked in, let's do it!!" Ellis wrote on social media Monday/
Auburn, Tennessee and Virginia Tech were also interested in Ellis out of the NCAA transfer portal, but Purdue was able to win over the linebacker.
As a high school recruit, Ellis was an unranked prospect out of Gallatin, Tenn. He was listed as an EDGE but made the switch to linebacker at Tennessee State, a move that paid off in a big way.
Ellis will bring a 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame to West Lafayette and the linebacker room on Purdue's campus. It's a nice addition for the Boilermakers, who are just a few weeks from their "spring showcase" to close out spring ball.
