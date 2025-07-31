Purdue Football Announces Dates for Hammer Down Cancer Game, Homecoming
Purdue football has announced the date for its annual Hammer Down Cancer game, Homecoming, and other game day promotions and themes for the 2025 season.
The Boilermakers will host Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 4 for the annual Hammer Down Cancer game. Typically, Purdue wears a special uniform or helmet sticker for the game. That game will have even more importance, as the two teams battle for the Purdue Canon, as well.
Additionally, Purdue has announced that Homecoming is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 when it hosts Rutgers at Ross-Ade Stadium. It will be just the third meeting between the two programs in history.
Other promotions for the 2025 Purdue football season include:
- Aug. 30 vs. Ball State — Golden Hammer Game
- Sept. 6 vs. Southern Illinois — Ag Day & Kids Club Game 1
- Sept. 13 vs. USC — Family Day
- Oct. 4 vs. Illinois — Hammer Down Cancer Game
- Oct. 25 vs. Rutgers — Homecoming & Kids Club Game 2
- Nov. 8 vs. Ohio State — Military Appreciation Day
- Nov. 28 vs. Indiana — Senior Day
Related stories on Purdue football
ODOM TRYING TO GET PURDUE BACK TO TILLER DAYS: Joe Tiller was the most successful coach in the history of Purdue football. Barry Odom is trying to get the Boilermakers back to that level of success. CLICK HERE
UPDATE ON RA-EL SITUATION: A representative of Purdue defensive back Tahj Ra-El has released a statement regarding the alleged leaked playbook scandal that was reported on last week. CLICK HERE
MOCKOBEE'S JOURNEY AT PURDUE: Devin Mockobee is going to be remembered as one of the best running backs in Purdue history. Coach Barry Odom explains what separates him from the rest. CLICK HERE