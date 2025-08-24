Purdue Football Captains Share Message With Fans Ahead of Season Opener
Kickoff is less than a week away for Purdue's 2025 football season. And with the season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium just around the corner, the team captains have some words for the fans.
Over the weekend, Purdue's eight captains got on their phones and shared a special message with fans. It's easy to see how excited they all are for the start of the 2025 campaign, hosting Ball State on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The eight team captains, which were named last week, include:
- Devin Mockobee
- Ryan Browne
- CJ Madden
- Tony Grimes
- Mani Powell
- An'Darius Coffey
- Michael Jackson III
- Jalen St. John
Here's the message they had for fans headed to West Lafayette on Saturday.
Purdue and Ball State will be meeting for the ninth time on Saturday. The Boilermakers own an 8-0 series lead, with all games played in West Lafayette.
Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
