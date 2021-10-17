    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Purdue Football Cracks AP Top 25 Poll After Victory Over No. 2 Iowa

    Coach Jeff Brohm and the Purdue Boilermakers are ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2007. Iowa dropped to No. 11 in the national rankings.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers are the No. 25 football team in the country. After a dominant 24-7 victory over the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, the team cracked the AP Poll for the first time since 2007. 

    Purdue snapped the longest AP Top 25 drought among Power 5 programs. Iowa dropped nine places and is now ranked No. 11 in the nation following the loss. 

    The Boilermakers are among six Big Ten programs that are now ranked heading into the upcoming week. Purdue is scheduled to play Wisconsin this week at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

    Here's the entire updated AP Top 25 rankings: 

    1. Georgia (7-0) 
    2. Cincinnati (6-0)
    3. Oklahoma (7-0) 
    4. Alabama (6-1)
    5. Ohio State (5-1) 
    6. Michigan (6-0)
    7. Penn State (5-1) 
    8. Oklahoma State (6-0) 
    9. Michigan State (7-0)
    10. Oregon (5-1)
    11. Iowa (6-1) 
    12. Ole Miss (5-1) 
    13. Notre Dame (5-1) 
    14. Coastal Carolina (6-0)
    15. Kentucky (6-1) 
    16. Wake Forest (6-0)
    17. Texas A&M (5-2)
    18. North Carolina State (5-1) 
    19. Auburn (5-2) 
    20. Baylor (6-1) 
    21. SMU (6-0) 
    22. San Diego State (6-0) 
    23. Pittsburgh (5-1) 
    24. UTSA (7-0) 
    25. Purdue (4-2) 
    • WHAT KIRK FERENTZ SAID AFTER LOSS TO PURDUE: Purdue football earned a 24-7 victory against No. 2 Iowa on the road at Kinnick Stadium. The Boilermakers are now 4-1 against the Hawkeyes during coach Jeff Brohm's tenure. CLICK HERE 
    • DAVID BELL'S CAREER DAY: Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell recorded 11 catches for a career-high 240 yards and a touchdown on the road Saturday against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. CLICK HERE
    • PURDUE, IOWA LIVE BLOG: The Purdue Boilermakers were back in action Saturday following a bye week, facing off against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on the road at Kinnick Stadium. CLICK HERE
    • PURDUE FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE: Purdue's 2021 college football schedule includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference matchups. The team entered conference play after starting the season 2-1. CLICK HERE 

    Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

    Purdue Football ap poll
    Football

    Purdue Football Cracks AP Top 25 Poll After Victory Over No. 2 Iowa

    14 seconds ago
    PurdueSchedule
    Football

    Purdue Boilermakers 2021 Football Schedule

    1 hour ago
    Kirk Ferentz and Jeff Brohm
    Football

    What Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz Said Following Loss to Purdue Football Saturday

    1 hour ago
    Aidan O'Connell vs Minnesota
    Football

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Iowa Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    17 hours ago
    David Bell vs Iowa
    Football

    Career Day From David Bell Catapults Purdue Offense in 24-7 Upset of No. 2 Iowa

    17 hours ago
    Purdue vs Iowa
    Football

    How to Watch Purdue's Game With No. 2 Iowa on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

    Oct 16, 2021
    Purdue big ten helmet
    Football

    Former Purdue Football All-American Running Back Otis Armstrong Passes Away at age 70

    Oct 15, 2021
    Matt Painter First Purdue Practice
    Basketball

    Purdue Basketball Ranked No. 2 in the Nation by CBS Sports Preseason Countdown

    Oct 15, 2021
    Kirk Ferentz
    Football

    Here's What Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz Said Ahead of Upcoming Matchup With Purdue

    Oct 15, 2021