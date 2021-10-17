Purdue Football Cracks AP Top 25 Poll After Victory Over No. 2 Iowa

Coach Jeff Brohm and the Purdue Boilermakers are ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2007. Iowa dropped to No. 11 in the national rankings.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers are the No. 25 football team in the country. After a dominant 24-7 victory over the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, the team cracked the AP Poll for the first time since 2007.

Purdue snapped the longest AP Top 25 drought among Power 5 programs. Iowa dropped nine places and is now ranked No. 11 in the nation following the loss.

The Boilermakers are among six Big Ten programs that are now ranked heading into the upcoming week. Purdue is scheduled to play Wisconsin this week at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Here's the entire updated AP Top 25 rankings:

Georgia (7-0) Cincinnati (6-0) Oklahoma (7-0) Alabama (6-1) Ohio State (5-1) Michigan (6-0) Penn State (5-1) Oklahoma State (6-0) Michigan State (7-0) Oregon (5-1) Iowa (6-1) Ole Miss (5-1) Notre Dame (5-1) Coastal Carolina (6-0) Kentucky (6-1) Wake Forest (6-0) Texas A&M (5-2) North Carolina State (5-1) Auburn (5-2) Baylor (6-1) SMU (6-0) San Diego State (6-0) Pittsburgh (5-1) UTSA (7-0) Purdue (4-2)

