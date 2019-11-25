Purdue
David Bell Earns Fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award

Brady Extin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Once again, David Bell earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors. That marks the fourth time this season that he has taken home the award, tying Rondale Moore for the most in school history.

Bell had another big day on Saturday against Wisconsin, catching 12 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. With the performance, Bell has now reached over 100 yards five times this season and has had at least 12 catches three different games.

Bell has put together an outstanding freshman season, catching 77 passes for 899 yards and six touchdowns. With those numbers, he leads the Big Ten in receptions and sits at number eight nationally. Yardage wise he is 28th nationally and third in the Big Ten.

Similarly to Moore last season, Bell has put together an outstanding freshman season, and will have a chance to cap things off this weekend against Indiana. If Bell can manage to grab Big Ten Freshman honors this last week, he’ll pass Moore for the most by a Purdue wide receiver.

