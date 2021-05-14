Purdue Football Draft Picks Set to Meet in the 2021 NFL Season

Rondale Moore and the Arizona Cardinals will travel to Michigan to play Derrick Barnes and the Detroit Lions on Dec. 19. The former Purdue teammates were both selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Earlier this week, the full 2021 NFL schedule was released for all 32 teams. With it came confirmation of when former Purdue football players Rondale Moore and Derrick Barnes — the program's only drafted players this year — will meet again on the football field.

Moore and the Arizona Cardinals will play on the road against Derrick Barnes and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Week 15 on Dec. 19. The game will be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Depending on how the season plays out for both teams, the two former Boilermakers may see the field for their respective teams at the same time. Moore, who was the seventh wide receiver drafted, could find himself contributing to coach Kliff Kingsbury's high-flying offense in multiple facets.

Whether it be from the slot or out of the backfield, the 5-foot-7 receiver is a playmaker when he touches the football.

"He's a dog," Kingsbury said of Moore. "He's gonna come in and think he's the man and be a pro. When the ball is in his hands, he's special special."

Moore walks into a receiver room that already consisted of All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins, free-agent signee A.J. Green and fourth-year pro Christian Kirk.

That group will have the 2019 Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray throwing them the football. He put up 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns through the air last season.

On the opposite side of the field, Barnes and the Lions' defense will look to prevent the Cardinals from lighting up the scoreboard. However, if the two don't lineup against each other on offense and defense, it's likely both players may find themselves on special teams.

Barnes, a 6-foot, 238-pound linebacker, will immediately compete for a role on the Lions' defense. But if the veterans push him to the backseat this season, special teams will welcome his athletic ability.

The Cardinals may also utilize Moore's speed as a return man this upcoming season. He recorded an unofficial 4.29-second 40-yard dash at Purdue's Pro Day.

Should Barnes find himself on the kickoff and punt units late in the season, he could be tasked with chasing down Moore in the open field.

Stories Related to Purdue Football

SAINTS GIVE LORENZO NEAL JR. AN OPPORTUNITY: Former Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. was invited by the New Orleans Saints for their rookie minicamp this weekend. He recorded six tackles and two pass deflections in 10 games in 2020. CLICK HERE

Former Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal Jr. was invited by the New Orleans Saints for their rookie minicamp this weekend. He recorded six tackles and two pass deflections in 10 games in 2020. BOILERMAKERS SIGN FREE AGENT DEALS: Former Purdue offensive lineman Grant Hermanns signed with the New York Jets while safety Tyler Coyle inked with the Dallas Cowboys. CLICK HERE

Former Purdue offensive lineman Grant Hermanns signed with the New York Jets while safety Tyler Coyle inked with the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN COLLEGE FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS: ESPN ranked five Big Ten programs in its post-spring top-25 rankings list. CLICK HERE

