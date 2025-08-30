Purdue Football Drops Intense Hype Video Ahead of Season Opener
A new era of Purdue football has arrived. Saturday afternoon, the Boilermakers will host Ball State in the 2025 season opener, the first game of the Barry Odom era.
Friday afternoon, Purdue's creative team released a hype video to get fans excited for the big game on Saturday. Below is the hype video, which was shared on social media:
Kickoff between Purdue and Ball State is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network. The Boilermakers and Cardinals have played eight times, with Purdue owning an 8-0 record in the all-time series.
In addition to Odom's first game at Purdue, the program will also be welcoming back a legend. Former Boilermaker defensive end and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kerrigan will be back at Ross-Ade Stadium to serve as an honorary captain for the game.
Can the Boilers start the Odom era off on the right foot?
