Purdue Football Earns Commitment From New Orleans Offensive Lineman Malachi Preciado

After a pledge from 2022 offensive lineman Malachi Preciado on Wednesday, the Purdue football program has 12 commitments for the cycle. Preciado had an official visit with the Boilermakers this past weekend.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football added another 2022 recruit Wednesday afternoon. Malachi Preciado from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans announced his commitment to the program in a Twitter post below.

Preciado, a 6-foot-3, 275-pound offensive lineman, is the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the Boilermakers' recruiting class. Overall, the team has earned 12 commitments for the 2022 cycle.

Preciado took an official visit to Purdue last weekend. He was named first-team All-District last season as a junior and is expected to play center at the college level.

Stories Related to Purdue Football

PURDUE OPENS AS WEEK 1 FAVORITE: Purdue looks to bounce back during the 2021 college football season, and one gambling website believes the team will start with a victory at home. The team opens as a 7.5-point favorite over Oregon State in Week 1 at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Purdue looks to bounce back during the 2021 college football season, and one gambling website believes the team will start with a victory at home. The team opens as a 7.5-point favorite over Oregon State in Week 1 at Ross-Ade Stadium. BOILERMAKERS' STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: According to Pro Football Focus, Purdue football faces one of the toughest schedules in the nation. The team will face off against Notre Dame and Ohio State in 2021, among others. CLICK HERE

According to Pro Football Focus, Purdue football faces one of the toughest schedules in the nation. The team will face off against Notre Dame and Ohio State in 2021, among others. FULL CALACITY AT ROSS-ADE STADIUM: Purdue Athletics announced that Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gym has been authorized for full capacity seating during the upcoming football and volleyball season. All traditional gameday activities will also be permitted. CLICK HERE

Purdue Athletics announced that Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gym has been authorized for full capacity seating during the upcoming football and volleyball season. All traditional gameday activities will also be permitted. NCAA APPROVES NIL POLICY: On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved an interim policy for student-athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!