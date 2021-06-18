FanDuel Places Purdue's Over/Under Number Lower Than Expected
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue's football team has posted a 6-12 record during the past two regular seasons, and national gambling services aren't expecting much for the Boilermakers this year either.
When FanDuel.com released its 2021 over/under win totals for all college football teams this season, they set their mark at just five wins for the Boilermakers, which sure seems low.
Purdue was 2-4 last year during the COVID-19 shortened season the Boilermakers were just 4-8 the year previous. They beat Iowa and Illinois to open the season, but then lost to Northwestern, Nebraska, Rutgers and Minnesota in their final four games. They were favored in three of those games, but lost anyway.
Purdue is listed at No. 11 in the Big Ten, with only Michigan State and Illinois below them. Ohio State is first, and Illinois is last. Rutgers was not listed.
Last year, Ohio State won the Big Ten East, and played Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. Purdue opens the season at home on Sept. 4 against Oregon State. The Boilermakers' first Big Ten game is Sept. 25 at home against Illinois.
Here are the totals for all Big Ten teams during this year's 12-game regular season:
- Ohio State (11)
- Wisconsin (9.5)
- Penn State (9)
- Iowa (8.5)
- Michigan (7.5)
- Indiana (7.5)
- Minnesota (7)
- Northwestern (6.5)
- Nebraska (6)
- Maryland (5.5)
- Purdue (5)
- Michigan State (4.5)
- Illinois (3.5)
