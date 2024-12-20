Purdue Football Gets First Transfer Portal Pledge From Former Arkansas QB
Purdue has landed its first transfer portal commitment. On Thursday, On3 reported that former Arkansas quarterback Malachi Singleton has committed to play for coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers after spending the last two seasons with the Razorbacks.
Singleton, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, just completed his redshirt freshman season at Arkansas and will have three years of eligibility to use. It's a huge addition for Purdue, which needs help at the quarterback position after losing Hudson Card (graduation) and Ryan Browne (transferring to North Carolina). Marcos Davila is also in the transfer portal.
During the 2024 season, Singleton appeared in five games for the Razorbacks, completing 21-of-28 passes for 358 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 74 yards and three touchdowns on 17 attempts.
As a high school recruit, Singleton was a four-star prospect out of Kennesaw, Ga. He ranked as a top-400 overall prospect in the 2023 class and was listed as the No. 17 quarterback of the cycle.
Landing Singleton was a significant addition for the Boilermakers, who will need to fill plenty of roster spots after being hit hard with transfer portal departures and landing just a dozen players in the 2025 recruiting class.
