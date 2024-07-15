Purdue Football Hints at New Alternate Uniform in 2024
Purdue isn't quite done releasing uniforms for the 2024 college football season. In a video released by the football program on Monday morning, coach Ryan Walters and others within the athletic department hinted at the Boilermakers breaking out an alternate look.
The Purdue football social media team released a video discussing the decision to create new uniforms for the upcoming season. Assistant director of equipment Kyle Gergely, director of creative Ryan Long and Wlaters talked about the inspiration behind the new threads this season.
While talking about the new uniforms, they also hinted that Purdue will unveil an alternate uniform for a game this season.
"Keep an eye out because I think we'll do something special later this season," Long said.
"Definitely excited about the direction we took with the new look and uniforms," Walters said. "But that's just the beginning. We might have a surprise for you on Friday night."
Purdue has one home Friday night game on the schedule, playing Oregon on Oct. 18. So, it might be a few months before that look is finally revealed.
"Once we're ready for that alternate to come out, it's going to look sick," Gergely said.
In the video, all three said that the goal was to pay homage to Purdue's rich football history while utilizing a modern twist. There are features from the LeRoy Keyes era, the Mike Alstott era and Drew Brees era.
Purdue will sport the new look for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 31 when it hosts Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium to open up the 2024 campaign.