Purdue Football Hosts Special Guest for Practice
The Purdue football team had a special visitor on campus for Tuesday's practice. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti made his way to West Lafayette to catch a live glimpse of the Boilermakers and say a few words to the team ahead of the 2025 season.
Petitti's visit to Purdue comes as the team winds down the fall camp portion of the preseason. In just a few days, the Boilermakers will start game preparation practices as they get set to host Ball State on Saturday, Aug. 30, at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Coach Barry Odom is entering his first season as the head coach of the program.
No further details regarding Petitti's visit to campus were provided, but it's not uncommon for a commissioner to stop by team practices during fall camp.
Purdue is hoping to bounce back after a rough 2024 campaign, finishing with a 1-11 record. The Boilermakers will play their first three games at home, hosting Ball State (Aug. 30), Southern Illinois (Sept. 6), and USC (Sept. 13) to beign the year.
Related stories on Purdue football
WINGFIELD'S INJUNCTION DENIED: A former Purdue offensive lineman had his case for a sixth season of eligibility denied by a court on Monday. He was planning to play at USC in 2025. CLICK HERE
WHERE PURDUE RANKS IN ESPN'S FPI: Where do the Boilermakers rank on ESPN's preseason Football Power Index (FPI) for the 2025 season? They will start out pretty low. CLICK HERE
DOES PURDUE HAVE ANY QB CLARITY? Purdue entered Saturday night's scrimmage hoping to find some answers at quarterback. Do the Boilermakers have any clarity with kickoff quickly approaching? CLICK HERE