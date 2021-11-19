Purdue Football Looks to Bounce Back Against Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Saturday

Purdue fifth-year senior quarterback has completed 114 of his 151 passes since throwing three interceptions in a loss to Wisconsin on Oct. 23, while Northwestern's offense is still looking for consistency this season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football suffered a 59-31 defeat at the hands of Ohio State on the road last Saturday, but the team has the opportunity to get back on track against a Northwestern team that has struggled this season.

The Boilermakers enter the matchup at 6-4 (4-3 in the Big Ten), while the Wildcats sit at just 3-7 (1-6 in the Big Ten). The game will be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and it is scheduled to kick off at noon ET.

Aidan O'Connell on Fire as of Late

Against Ohio State, Purdue fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell recorded 390 yards and four touchdowns.

O'Connell hasn't thrown an interception since giving the ball away three times in a loss against Wisconsin on Oct. 23. He is also 114-of-151 over the last three games.

O'Connell has four games of 300+ yards this season, including a career-high 536 yards against Michigan State.

No Concerns for Purdue Defense

The Purdue defense has been much improved this season, while leading the team to several opportunities for victory. However, against Ohio State, the unit allowed 624 total yards.

The Boilermakers have a chance to return to form against the Wildcats, who rank last in the Big Ten with 17.1 points per game. Northwestern is also averaging just 331.4 yards per game.

Northwestern Schemes to Watch

The Wildcats have had three different quarterbacks attempt at least 75 passes this season. They've executed big plays but have combined for 12 interceptions this season.

Northwestern is yet another Big Ten program that thrives off running the football. Starting running back Evan Hull has carried the ball 139 times this season for 812 yards and five touchdowns.

Look for them to come out and execute their offense with balance while attempting quick throws for easy completions, similar to what gave the Boilermakers success down the stretch.

ANTHONY WATTS IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL: In four seasons with the Boilermakers, Anthony Watts recorded 78 career tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He suffered a foot injury before the 2021 season and left the program after graduating. CLICK HERE

In four seasons with the Boilermakers, Anthony Watts recorded 78 career tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He suffered a foot injury before the 2021 season and left the program after graduating. JA'QUEZ CROSS ENTERS THE TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue freshman running back Ja'Quez Cross appeared in three games for the Boilermakers this season, totalling 13 carries for 27 yards and one catch for six yards. He was a former three-star recruit out of Fordyce High School in Arkansas. CLICK HERE

Purdue freshman running back Ja'Quez Cross appeared in three games for the Boilermakers this season, totalling 13 carries for 27 yards and one catch for six yards. He was a former three-star recruit out of Fordyce High School in Arkansas. JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS GAME WITH NORTHWESTERN (VIDEO): Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. Here's everything he had to say, including video. CLICK HERE

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. Here's everything he had to say, including video. KICKOFF TIME ANNOUNCED FOR OLD OAKEN BUCKET GAME: Purdue football's matchup with rival Indiana is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Ross-Ade Stadium, and the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game was cancelled twice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!