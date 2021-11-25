Purdue Football Looks to Reclaim Old Oaken Bucket in Matchup Against Indiana

The Old Oaken Bucket Game has been decided by one score in each of the last four matchups between Purdue and Indiana. The last time these teams played, Indiana earned a 44-41 double-overtime victory at Ross-Ade Stadium.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue and Indiana will meet for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, and the Boilermakers will look to reclaim to Old Oaken Bucket in front of a sold-out crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Regardless of record, the rivalry game has been tightly contested, but the Hoosiers' struggles this year could pave the way for a huge victory for the Boilermakers.

Bucket Game Has Been Close in Recent Years

Even in a down year, you can't count Indiana out of this game.

"A lot of guys on these teams know each other so they take pride in playing against each other and rise to the occasion," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "It's very competitive. Just like any conference game, whoever prepares the best and plays the best is going to win, bottom line, doesn't matter what their records are. You can throw those things out."

Indiana Struggles After High Expectations

The Hoosiers are 2-9 entering the matchup after finishing second in the Big Ten East last season.

Offense has struggles heavily with quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle suffering injuries.

Indiana has scored 23 touchdowns this season, the second-worst mark in the Big ten.

A Season to Remember

When the season concludes, there's a lot to look back on as a Purdue football player.

Victories over top-five teams, including Iowa on the road and Michigan State at Ross-Ade, propelling the program to 7-4 before the Bucket Game.

The team will make its second bowl appearance under Brohm.

However, players are taking the season one game at a time. There will be time to relish in success after the season is over.

