Purdue Football Releases More Details on Fan Day
The Purdue football program has released more details regarding its Fan Day event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 2. It will be held the same day as the Purdue basketball Alumni Game, creating a fun-filled day in West Lafayette.
Purdue announced that this year's Fan Day will be held at Ross-Ade Stadium, with Gates A and G opening at 8 a.m. ET. Admission to the event is free, and fans are encouraged to park in Lot R.
Fan Day will provide the opportunity for fans to catch their first glimpse of the 2025 Boilermakers before the start of the season. The team will practice from 8:15 a.m. until 10 a.m. Then, players and coaches will head to the north end of the field to meet with fans and sign autographs from 10:15 a.m. until 11 a.m.
After Fan Day, the basketball team is hosting its Alumni Game, which is scheduled to begin at noon ET. Doors to Mackey Arena will open at 11 a.m. ET and admission is free to that event, as well.
