VIDEO: Three Things I Want to See From Purdue Against Wisconsin

Brady Extin

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It has been nearly two weeks since Purdue's thrilling victory 24-22 victory over Northwestern, but the Boilermakers finally return to action on Saturday. 

Purdue sits at 4-6 on the season and 3-4 in the Big Ten after back-to-back wins over Nebraska and Northwestern. They'll look to keep that momentum going when they travel to Madison, Wisc. to take on the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers this week (4 p.m. ET; TV:FOX). The Badgers have had an outstanding season, sitting at 8-2 and 5-2 in the Big Ten, with the only losses coming to Ohio State and Illinois. 

Wisconsin has been a team that Purdue has struggled with for most of this century. The Boilermakers' last win in the series came all the way back in 2003, and the losing streak is now up to 13 games. 

Purdue will have its hands full once again against a very efficient and talented Wisconsin team that is looking for a shot at the Big Ten West title. Wisconsin needs to win Saturday against the Boilermakers to set up a season-ending, winner-take-all showdown with Minnesota next weekend in Minneapolis.

For Purdue, this is a chance to keep its bowl hopes alive. When the Boilermakers sat at 2-6, it seemed impossible to think that way, but this little two-game winning streak has injected some confidence in this young team. It will still be difficult — Wisconsin is a 24.5-point favorite Saturday and Indiana likely will be favored next week in the season finale — but there is still hope.

Here are three things I want to see from Purdue on Saturday, in video form:

