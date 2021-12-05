Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Purdue Football to Play Tennessee in TransPerfect Music City Bowl
    Publish date:

    Purdue Football to Play Tennessee in TransPerfect Music City Bowl

    After finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record, Purdue is headed to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. The team will face off against Tennessee on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium.
    Author:

    After finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record, Purdue is headed to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. The team will face off against Tennessee on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium.

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the third time since Jeff Brohm took over the program in 2017, Purdue football will play in a bowl game. The Boilermakers finished with an 8-4 regular season record (6-3 in the Big Ten) and will officially face off against Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. 

    The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 30, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. 

    The Boilermakers are playing in their 20th bowl game. Purdue's last bowl appearance came at the end of the 2018 season, when it also played in the Music City Bowl and was defeated by Auburn 63-14. The team defeated Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl at the end of Brohm's first season with the program in 2017. 

    Read More

    Tennessee will enter the matchup after finishing the season at 7-5 (4-4 in the SEC). The Boilermakers have played the Volunteers just once in program history, earning a 27-22 victory in the 1979 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston. 

    Purdue ended the season on a two-game winning streak, collecting eight regular-season wins for the first time since 2006. The Boilermakers will look to finish with its first nine-win season since 2003. 

    Tennessee is coached by Josh Heupel. The Volunteers capped their season with a pair of victories to secure their bowl eligibility. 

    Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

    Purdue football bowl game
    Football

    Purdue Football to Play Tennessee in TransPerfect Music City Bowl

    just now
    Michigan Iowa big ten championship
    Football

    How to Watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show

    8 hours ago
    PurdueJadenIveyIowa
    Basketball

    Purdue Beats Iowa in Big Ten Opener, Stake Claim on No. 1 Ranking

    Dec 4, 2021
    Eric Hunter Jr. vs Iowa
    Basketball

    No. 2 Purdue Basketball Survives Turnovers, Iowa's Press Defense in Hard-Fought Victory

    Dec 4, 2021
    Caleb Furst vs North Carolina
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Friday's Purdue, Iowa Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Dec 3, 2021
    Jaden ivey vs Florida State
    Basketball

    Purdue Basketball Off to a Hot Start, Faces Matchup With Iowa in Big Ten Opener

    Dec 3, 2021
    Ethan Morton vs Iowa
    Basketball

    How to Watch No. 2 Purdue's Basketball Game With Iowa On Friday Night

    Dec 3, 2021
    7A1C29E2-06A6-4B85-BC0F-33CFF04ED13D
    Basketball

    Here's What Jaden Ivey Said on This Week's Sasha Live! Podcast With Sasha Stefanovic

    Dec 3, 2021
    PurdueBrandonNewmanFloridaState
    Basketball

    Purdue Opens As Huge Favorite Against Unbeaten Iowa in Big Ten Opener

    Dec 3, 2021