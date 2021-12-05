Purdue Football to Play Tennessee in TransPerfect Music City Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the third time since Jeff Brohm took over the program in 2017, Purdue football will play in a bowl game. The Boilermakers finished with an 8-4 regular season record (6-3 in the Big Ten) and will officially face off against Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 30, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Boilermakers are playing in their 20th bowl game. Purdue's last bowl appearance came at the end of the 2018 season, when it also played in the Music City Bowl and was defeated by Auburn 63-14. The team defeated Arizona 38-35 in the Foster Farms Bowl at the end of Brohm's first season with the program in 2017.

Tennessee will enter the matchup after finishing the season at 7-5 (4-4 in the SEC). The Boilermakers have played the Volunteers just once in program history, earning a 27-22 victory in the 1979 Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston.

Purdue ended the season on a two-game winning streak, collecting eight regular-season wins for the first time since 2006. The Boilermakers will look to finish with its first nine-win season since 2003.

Tennessee is coached by Josh Heupel. The Volunteers capped their season with a pair of victories to secure their bowl eligibility.

