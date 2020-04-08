Las Vegas Has Spoken, And Purdue's Win Total Will Stun You

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — We're all hoping that by the time September rolls around, life will be back to normal and a full college football season can be played with interruption or concern. That first kickoff is still five months away, so let's proceed optimistically.

Las Vegas certainly is, and many gambling sites have started to release 2020 win totals for college football teams. There's a lot of optimism in West Lafayette that Purdue's 4-8 season in 2019 was an anomaly and that the Boilermakers will be bowl bound again this season.

The oddsmakers, surprisingly, are saying NOT SO FAST!

The over/under line on Purdue on many sites is 5.5, so if you think the Boilermakers are going to win at least six games and become bowl eligible, then put your money where your mouth is, either online or at sports books around the state that starting taking bets last September and will be open again after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

A lot of Purdue fans think the Big Ten West is there for the taking this year, that they are no outstanding teams that will run and hide. That said, Purdue's schedule is listed below. So let me know what you think of this number, and please tell me the six games you're SURE the Boilermakers will win.

Looking back to last year, Purdue opened the win totals wagering at 6.5, and it varied at some sites from 6 to 7. The under cashed, of course, with the four wins.

Purdue has a lot of key pieces coming back in 2020, including a scary good tandem at wide receiver in Rondale Moore and David Bell. There are still questions as to who will emerge as the starting quarterback, and there are questions along the offensive line.

Big Ten Over/Under Totals

Illinois — 4.5

Indiana — 7.5

Iowa — 7.5

Maryland — 3.5

Michigan — 9.5

Michigan State — 5.5

Minnesota — 8.5

Nebraska — 7.5

Northwestern — 5.5

Ohio State — 10.5

Penn State — 9.5

Purdue — 5.5

Rutgers — 2.5

Wisconsin — 9.5

Purdue 2020 football schedule

Sept. 5 — at Nebraska *

Sept. 12 — Memphis

Sept. 19 — Air Force

Sept. 26 — at Boston College

Oct. 3 — Bye week

Oct. 10 — Rutgers *

Oct. 17 — at Illinois *

Oct. 24 — at Michigan *

Oct. 31 — Northwestern *

Nov. 7 — at Minnesota *

Nov. 14 — Wisconsin *

Nov. 21 — Iowa *

Nov. 28 — at Indiana *

Dec. 5 — Big Ten Championship Game (at Indianapolis)

* — Big Ten game

