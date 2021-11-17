Purdue Freshman Running Back Ja'Quez Cross Enters the Transfer Portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After being away from the program for several weeks, it was announced Wednesday that Purdue true freshman running back Ja'Quez Cross entered the transfer portal.

Cross appeared in three games for the Boilermakers, carrying the football 13 times for 27 yards. During his limited play, he also caught one pass for six yards. Purdue still has fifth-year senior Zander Horvath, junior King Doerue and redshirt sophomore Dylan Downing at running back for the remainder of the season.

Cross was a three-star recruit out of Fordyce High School in Arkansas, according to 247Sports. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back started for Purdue in a 13-9 victory over Illinois on Sept. 25 at Ross-Ade Stadium. During the game, he carried the ball seven times for 12 yards.

After the team's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 2, Cross stepped away from the program and returned home to Fordyce, Arkansas.

Purdue's running game has struggled this season, averaging 78.5 yards on the ground per game, which ranks dead last in the Big Ten. The team has only ran for 100 yards or more in two games this season.

The team will have Indiana transfer running back Sampson James eligible to play next season. The Boilermakers also have a commitment from three-star running back Kentrell Marks in the class of 2022.

Purdue is scheduled to play Northwestern at Wrigley Field this Saturday, which will provide a big opportunity for the team to get some yards in the running game. The Wildcats have allowed 228.9 rushing yards per game so far this season, which is last in the Big Ten.

JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS GAME WITH NORTHWESTERN (VIDEO): Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. Here's everything he had to say, including video. CLICK HERE

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. Here's everything he had to say, including video. KICKOFF TIME ANNOUNCED FOR OLD OAKEN BUCKET GAME: Purdue football's matchup with rival Indiana is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Ross-Ade Stadium, and the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game was cancelled twice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!