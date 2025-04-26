Purdue Gets Transfer Commitment From Former North Texas Defensive End
Purdue is adding some depth to its defensive end group. On Friday, the Boilermakers earned a transfer commitment from Breylon Charles, who spent the 2024 campaign playing at North Texas.
Charles is a 6-foot-3, 256-pound edge rusher out of New Orleans. He spent one season at North Texas after transferring in from Navarro Junior College (Texas) following the 2023 season. He also spent two years at Lamar.
During the 2024 season, Charles appeared in 11 games at North Texas, making four starts. He was responsible for 29 tackles, six tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Charles made his commitment announcement with a post on social media on Friday.
In his two seasons at Lamar (2021-22), Charles appeared in 17 games. He tallied 11 total tackles, a sack and had two fumble recoveries. At Navarro Junior College, the defensive end piled up 44 stops, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Charles will have one season of eligibility to use in West Lafayette.
