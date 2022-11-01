Purdue Hopeful Defensive Players Return From Injury for Saturday's Matchup Against Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a 35-24 loss to Wisconsin, Purdue entered a bye week riddled with injuries on the defensive side of the football. Most notably, starting cornerbacks Cory Trice and Jamari Brown both exited the game in the first half of the contest.

Neither was able to make it back onto the field, but they had the luxury of an off week to inch closer to full strength ahead of the team's upcoming game against Iowa on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium. However, their availability is still in question.

"Well, there are some concerns," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "Some guys still haven't practiced. So when they practice we'll know if they'll be able to play. In the meantime, others have to get ready and be ready to go."

With the matchup against the Hawkeyes looming, both Trice and Brown are among those who have yet to practice. Their absence in the secondary spreads the group thin, and the Boilermakers have resorted to preparing multiple players at the cornerback spot in the event that they aren't able to suit up.

"Definitely had to maneuver some things and try some different possibilities in order to be prepared come game day," Brohm said.

The Boilermakers will likely be without fifth-year safety Chris Jefferson for the third straight game after stating via social media that he was focusing on mental health. Kansas State transfer cornerback Tee Denson will also be unavailable as he is still recovering from offseason procedures to clean up a double sports hernia.

Last week, Brohm said that redshirt senior Bryce Hampton and junior Sanoussi Kane are two players that would receive extra practice reps at cornerback. In years past, safety Cam Allen has also worked on the perimeter.

"We've moved guys around in the secondary," Brohm said. "So there are multiple other guys playing the corner position — at least to some capacity — that are learning and making sure that we have backup plans ready."

On a more positive note, junior defensive end Kydran Jenkins is making progress toward returning to the field after leaving the game against the Badgers with a knee injury. He is the team's leading pass rusher, having recorded 3.5 sacks so far this season.

"We're hopeful he'll be able to play just because we know his background," Brohm said of Jenkins. "He's played injured quite a bit, but that will be a game-time decision."

