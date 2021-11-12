Purdue Kicker Mitchell Fineran's Confidence Uplifted Following Win Over Michigan State

Samford transfer Mitchell Fineran made all four of his field goal attempts for Purdue in a 40-29 victory over Michigan State on Saturday. He's 14-of-18 on the year heading into a road matchup with Ohio State.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran thinks about three aspects of his form to put the football through the uprights on game days. Keep your plant foot wide, swing straight and stay tall.

Fineran fortifies his mental toughness with phrases, much like a golfer would when stepping up to take a swing. Purdue special teams coordinator Marty Biagi said the kicking game relates to golf more than any other sport.

“One of our phrases for Mitch, he’s always trying to make sure he lands up-right and finishes straight. That’s a common phrase he’s going to tell himself,” Biagi said. “Every specialist is going to tailor to what fits them specifically and what they’re trying to work on.

“It may change week-to-week or more so when you get into the season. When you have a proven guy, they might have one or two phrases they’re trying to lock in on.”

Fineran, a graduate transfer from Samford, started the season 7-of-7 in the Boilermakers’ first four games. But before heading into a home matchup with then-No. 3 Michigan State last Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium, he converted on just three of his next seven attempts.

As he watched his attempts sail wide of the posts in recent weeks, it was time to get back to the basics. The team believed in his ability and helped him return to form.

“I've had adversity in my career kicking, I've missed kicks before,” Fineran said. “I couldn't really get down. My coaches, my teammates, they all supported me through it all, so that was good. And they believed in me. They could easily have turned on me, but they didn't. I just battled through it. All I know is to keep my head down and keep working, so that's what I did and just tried to bounce back from it.”

Fineran, who announced his transfer to Purdue back in May, made 28 of his 38 kicks during his time with the Bulldogs. He also converted on 96 of his 97 attempted extra points and led the team in scoring in two years as the starting kicker.

Alongside the other Boilermaker kickers, Fineran put in extra time last week to clean up his mistakes. He focused on being more technical with his approach, which led to more consistency.

Once Fineran worked out the kinks in practice, it was time to put it to the test against the undefeated Spartans, who were looking to earn a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff.

“We worked hard, I think everybody has seen us miss some kicks,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “We went back and, in great detail, studied every little thing about the kick — from the snap to the hold to the placement to everything. And I think we made some slight adjustments because, in my opinion, it was affecting the kicker.

“We've tried to shore up some of the protection, which sometimes that traffic can affect the kicker. So it was just a combination of everything, and we worked at it all week.”

Against Michigan State, Purdue’s offense had no trouble moving the football, scoring three touchdowns in the first half. However, the team would reach the end zone one more time in the final two quarters.

Fineran stepped onto the field and connected on a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter, his first of the game. It was also his first since the team’s road victory against Iowa on Oct. 16. He missed two kicks against Nebraska and didn’t attempt a field goal in a loss to Wisconsin.

After seeing the first one go through against Michigan State, he was perfect the rest of the way, scoring the final 12 points for Purdue in a 40-29 victory. The win helped the Boilermakers surge to the No. 19 spot in the College Football Playoff poll.

His four field goals against the Spartans tied a career high for a single game.

“It helped my confidence a lot,” Fineran said. “I thought even though they were short field goals, I was hitting them pretty good. I think two or three of them went over the net, so I felt like I was in the ball really solid. It was good to see that. Just feeling it off my foot and it going through really helped.”

Purdue will need Fineran to continue making kicks with consistency, as the team has struggled in the red zone at times this season. Missed opportunities can easily become insurmountable when facing a team like No. 5 Ohio State.

The Boilermakers go on the road this week to take on the Buckeyes. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and a win would give the program its third top-five victory of the season.

