Purdue Lands Transfer Commitment From Former SEC Tight End
Purdue has added some depth to its tight end room. On Friday, the Boilermakers landed a commitment from former Auburn and Maryland tight end Rico Walker. He comes to West Lafayette with three years of eligibility remaining.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported the news of Walker's commitment on Friday.
Walker is a native of Hickory, N.C. and was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He initially committed to Maryland as a member of the 2023 class. In his only season with the Terrapins, he appeared in eight games and caught four passes for 27 yards.
Following the 2023 season, Walker hopped into the transfer portal and eventually committed to Auburn. He was with the Tigers for just one year, appearing in four games and retaining his redshirt season. Walker did not record any stats during the 2024 campaign.
Walker joins a massive transfer portal haul that Purdue has brought in since Barry Odom's arrival in December. The Boilers have added nearly 60 transfer players to the roster, trying to completely rebuild after a 1-11 season.
Related stories on Purdue football
BOILERS ADD DL VIA TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue's transfer portal haul continued on Thursday, as the Boilermakers landed Elijah St. John, a defensive lineman from Long Island University. CLICK HERE
MCLAURIN COMMITS TO PURDUE: Former Houston and West Virginia defensive back Hershey McLaurin is the latest to commit to Purdue from the NCAA transfer portal this spring. CLICK HERE
BOILERS GET UCONN KICKER FROM PORTAL: Purdue has added a kicker and punter to its roster ahead of the 2025 season, landing a pledge from Seth Turner out of UConn. He has three years of eligibility. CLICK HERE