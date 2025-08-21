Purdue Names Starting Quarterback for Season Opener vs. Ball State
Ryan Browne will be the starting quarterback for Purdue when it takes the field against Ball State on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Coach Barry Odom made the announcement following practice on Thursday.
Browne returned to Purdue after spending spring practice at North Carolina. He immediately provided the Boilermakers with depth and experience in the quarterback room.
During fall camp, Browne was competing with Malachi Singleton, Evans Chuba, and Bennett Meredith for the starting job.
Browne played in nine games for the Boilermakers during the 2024 season, making two starts. The redshirt freshman really turned heads in Purdue's overtime loss to Illinois, a game in which he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for an additional 118 yards.
Browne concluded the 2024 campaign with 532 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 56.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 155 yards on 50 carries.
