Purdue Offensive Lineman Hitting NCAA Transfer Portal
Purdue's offensive line is losing a little bit of its depth, at least for now. On Monday, redshirt sophomore Jimmy Liston announced on social media his plans to enter the transfer portal later this week.
Liston becomes the fourth Boilermaker this spring to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He is the first offensive lineman to do so.
"I'd like to thank Purdue University for the past two seasons," Liston wrote. "After much thought, prayer, and conversation with loved ones, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility remaining. Thank you Purdue."
Liston joined the program as a freshman in 2023 and appeared in four games for the Boilermakers. In 2024, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman did not see any game action.
A native of Illinois, Liston was a three-star prospect out of high school and played multiple positions along the offensive line. His decision to enter the portal comes just a few days after Purdue closed out spring practice on Saturday.
