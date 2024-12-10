Purdue OL Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Purdue senior offensive lineman DJ Wingfield has announced that he will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent the 2024 season with the Boilermakers.
Winfield made the announcement with a post on social media on Tuesday.
"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have played football for both the University of New Mexico and Purdue University," Wingfield wrote. "My time at UNM allowed me to develop both as an athlete and as a person, all while representing a school that helped create my foundation.
"Transferring to Purdue allowed me to face new difficulties, push my limits, and bring myself into a new environment. Both experiences had a lasting impact on me, and I'm grateful for the teammates, coaches, and moments that made my journey so memorable."
Wingfield started his college football career at El Camino Junior College, where he played in 22 games. After two seasons, he transferred to New Mexico and played for the Lobos for two seasons, though he missed most of the 2022 campaign due to injury.
Wingfield then transferred to Purdue before the 2024 campaign.
