Purdue Picks Up Transfer Pledge From Standout Division II Defensive Lineman
Purdue is adding more depth to its defensive line this offseason. Tuesday, the Boilermakers landed a commitment from former Fort Valley State (Division II) lineman Josh Burney. He has one season of eligibility to use as a graduate transfer.
Burney is coming off a monster 2024 campaign at Fort Valley State (located in Georgia). The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman racked up 20 tackles, including eight for loss and five sacks.
During his time at Fort Valley State, Burney played in 28 career games and accounted for 50 tackles, 10 for loss and seven sacks. He also blocked two kicks.
Purdue has now landed four defensive lineman from the transfer portal this spring. Along with Burney, the Boilers have also received commitments from Marcus Moore Jr. (Akron), Ian Jeffries (Arkansas State) and Breylon Charles (North Texas).
Since Barry Odom took over in December, the Boilers have been very active in the portal. They have picked up more than 50 players via transfer, assembling a roster to begin a new era of Purdue football.
