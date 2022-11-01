Skip to main content

Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist

Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell was named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy. During his time at Purdue, he has dedicated time to community service and being a mentor for local youth.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy, which is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

During his time with the Boilermakers, O'Connell has helped with the annual Special Olympics camp and is also a coach for Tippy Stars Baseball, a special needs summer baseball program. He is a frequent mentor at the Boys and Girls Club and also devotes his time reading to children at local elementary schools, promoting the importance of education. 

O'Connell is one of the leaders of Purdue's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) chapter and has joined the organization on two mission trips to South Africa where he spent time at an orphanage. While there, he put up a playground fence and also helped with a variety of other landscape projects.

The award was named after Danny Wuerffel, a 1996 National Championship-winning quarterback of the Florida Gators who is renowned for his commitment to service and leadership. The Wuerffel Trophy is the premier major college football award that places most of its voting emphasis on community service.

Last season, quarterback Isaiah Sanders of Stanford was announced as the 2021 recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy. O'Connell was among 115 players named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list back in August. 

Finalists for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on Nov. 22. The formal announcement of the 2022 recipient is scheduled for Dec. 8, and the presentation of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on Feb. 24, 2023, at the 54th All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2022 Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalists

  • OL Matthew Cindric, California 
  • OL Dillan Gibbons, Florida State 
  • WR Kearis Jackson, Georgia 
  • LS Clay James, Miami 
  • QB Tanner Morgan, Minnesota 
  • WR Austin Williams, Mississippi State
  • WR Barrett Banister, Missouri 
  • QB Sean Clifford, Penn State 
  • DL Deslin Alexandre, Pittsburgh 
  • QB Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
  • DB Patrick Fields, Stanford 
  • DL Tony Bradford Jr., Texas Tech

-----

-----

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Jamari Brown vs Nebraska
Football

Purdue Hopeful Defensive Players Return From Injury for Saturday's Matchup Against Iowa

By D.J. Fezler
Dorien Bryant purdue football
Football

Former Purdue Players Matt Light, Dorien Bryant to Serve as Honorary Captains Against Iowa

By D.J. Fezler
king doerue again vs nebraska
Football

Purdue Running Back King Doerue 'Unlikely' to Play Against Iowa, Fullback Ben Furtney Out

By D.J. Fezler
aidan o'connell throw vs iowa
Football

Purdue Football Opens as Favorite in Home Matchup Against Iowa on Saturday

By D.J. Fezler
Jeff brohm aidan o'connell vs minnesota
Football

What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Purdue Football's Upcoming Game Against Iowa

By D.J. Fezler
Zach Edey practice 2022
Basketball

Zach Edey Leads a Strong Frontcourt for Purdue Basketball Ahead of 2022-23 Season

By D.J. Fezler
J.T. Tuimoloau
Football

Big Ten: Ohio State Tied at No. 2 in Latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll

By D.J. Fezler
spencer petras vs northwestern
Football

Iowa Snaps Losing Streak Ahead of Next Week's Game Against Purdue Football

By D.J. Fezler