Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalist

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy, which is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

During his time with the Boilermakers, O'Connell has helped with the annual Special Olympics camp and is also a coach for Tippy Stars Baseball, a special needs summer baseball program. He is a frequent mentor at the Boys and Girls Club and also devotes his time reading to children at local elementary schools, promoting the importance of education.

O'Connell is one of the leaders of Purdue's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) chapter and has joined the organization on two mission trips to South Africa where he spent time at an orphanage. While there, he put up a playground fence and also helped with a variety of other landscape projects.

The award was named after Danny Wuerffel, a 1996 National Championship-winning quarterback of the Florida Gators who is renowned for his commitment to service and leadership. The Wuerffel Trophy is the premier major college football award that places most of its voting emphasis on community service.

Last season, quarterback Isaiah Sanders of Stanford was announced as the 2021 recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy. O'Connell was among 115 players named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list back in August.

Finalists for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on Nov. 22. The formal announcement of the 2022 recipient is scheduled for Dec. 8, and the presentation of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on Feb. 24, 2023, at the 54th All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach.

2022 Wuerffel Trophy Semifinalists

OL Matthew Cindric, California

OL Dillan Gibbons, Florida State

WR Kearis Jackson, Georgia

LS Clay James, Miami

QB Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

WR Austin Williams, Mississippi State

WR Barrett Banister, Missouri

QB Sean Clifford, Penn State

DL Deslin Alexandre, Pittsburgh

QB Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

DB Patrick Fields, Stanford

DL Tony Bradford Jr., Texas Tech

