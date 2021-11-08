Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Purdue fifth-year senior quarterback completed 40 of his 54 passes for 536 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-29 victory over Michigan State on Saturday. He earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors with Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell posted a career performance in a 40-29 rout of then-No. 3 Michigan State on Saturday, recording career-highs with 40 completed passes on 54 attempts and 536 yards.

O'Connell's passing total was the third-most yards in a single game by a Boilermaker quarterback in program history, trailing only David Blough (572) and Curtis Painter (546). After the victory, the former walk-on was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

"I think Aidan is really playing at a high level right now," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Monday. "He's in a rhythm. He's always done a great job with playing with poise and composure and not letting anything rattle him, and that's always been a strength of his since we started playing him.

"But I think he's just seeing things better. He's understanding that, hey, let's get the ball out, let's get it to our playmakers, let's not turn the ball over. While they're going to happen occasionally, we can't really let it happen multiple times. So he's done a really good job of taking care of the ball and making sure that we don't give the team another possession, and that's been critical for our success, and then of course he's just been really accurate and decisive in his decision making."

According to College Football Reference, O'Connell recorded the highest single-game completion percentage (.741) by a Big Ten quarterback with at least 50 attempts since 2000. He garners his first Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award.

